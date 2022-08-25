Oasis Network (ROSE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42.28 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $353.53 million and $42.28 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

