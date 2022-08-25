OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Trading 22.7% Higher

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) shares traded up 22.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $38.15. 147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on OCI from €38.50 ($39.29) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered OCI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

OCI Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61.

OCI Company Profile

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

