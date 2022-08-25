Octopus Protocol (OPS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $44,235.00

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. Octopus Protocol has a total market capitalization of $42,390.11 and $44,235.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Octopus Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,549.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003775 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00129276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00078055 BTC.

About Octopus Protocol

Octopus Protocol (OPS) is a coin. Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Octopus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octopus Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Octopus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

