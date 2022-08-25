Oikos (OKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $161,391.27

Oikos (OKS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $161,391.27 and approximately $117.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 54.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00764355 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015987 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oikos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

