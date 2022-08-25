OKB Price Reaches $17.51 (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. OKB has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $10.15 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.51 or 0.00081551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,473.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00128817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00080188 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.