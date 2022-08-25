OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.31 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). 34,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 251,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

OKYO Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company has a market cap of £36.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Willy Jules Simon purchased 55,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £1,679.73 ($2,029.64).

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. It is developing OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

