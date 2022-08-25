Omni (OMNI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Omni (OMNI) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00010515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00261565 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001043 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000933 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,367 coins and its circulating supply is 563,051 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

