Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CFO Peter J. Kuipers Sells 11,000 Shares

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OMCL opened at $109.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Omnicell by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

