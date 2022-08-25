ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.57–$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.33 million. ON24 also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of ONTF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.63. 11,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,808. ON24 has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $24.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at ON24

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $385,319.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $385,319.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,727 shares of company stock valued at $473,314. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.