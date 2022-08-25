OpenDAO (SOS) Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week

OpenDAO (SOS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $29.66 million and $1.69 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,532.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00129129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033570 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00079546 BTC.

About OpenDAO

SOS is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

