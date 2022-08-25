Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$940.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.33 million. Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.06 EPS.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,985. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $199.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Oportun Financial

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 388.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

