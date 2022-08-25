Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.0 %

QCOM stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.55. 181,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,159,062. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

