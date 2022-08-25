Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 584,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,953 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.67. 352,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,552,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. The company has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.