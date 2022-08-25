Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $16.89 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Raymond James upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

