Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,082 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $40,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $318.44. 1,651,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,864,980. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.10 and its 200-day moving average is $319.62.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

