Oppenheimer Comments on Redfin Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a research report issued on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.
Shares of Redfin stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Redfin has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $55.87.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,910,000 after buying an additional 763,501 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Redfin by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 194,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 278.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 197,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 145,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 38.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.
