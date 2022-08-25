Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $202.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

