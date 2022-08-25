Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ORN opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Orion Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,311,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 399,467 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Orion Group by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 153,319 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 247.8% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Orion Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 204,322 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

