Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,802 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,594,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,698.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,661 shares of company stock worth $4,065,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.26, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $98.11.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

