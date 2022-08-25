Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) were down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.25 and last traded at $100.63. Approximately 286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.32.

Ørsted A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.06.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.