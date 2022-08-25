Oxbull.tech (OXB) Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxbull.tech has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $3,020.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00768967 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016074 BTC.
Oxbull.tech Coin Profile
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
Oxbull.tech Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Oxbull.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxbull.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.