Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

PLMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $3,366,019.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 641,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,029,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $3,366,019.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 641,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,029,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $5,754,691. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Palomar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Palomar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Stories

