Parachute (PAR) Market Cap Reaches $476,536.57

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $476,536.57 and $60,336.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032587 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.