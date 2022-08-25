Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $505.29

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 505.29 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 564.50 ($6.82). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 559.50 ($6.76), with a volume of 176,684 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 696.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 519.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 505.59.

Paragon Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Paragon Banking Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is 33.46%.

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,739 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($5.99) per share, for a total transaction of £18,545.44 ($22,408.70).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

