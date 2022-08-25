Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $505.29

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 505.29 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 564.50 ($6.82). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 559.50 ($6.76), with a volume of 176,684 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on PAG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 696.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 519.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 505.59.
Paragon Banking Group Cuts Dividend
Insider Transactions at Paragon Banking Group
In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,739 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($5.99) per share, for a total transaction of £18,545.44 ($22,408.70).
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.
