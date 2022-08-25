Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Parke Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ PKBK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.62. 23,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,461. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. Parke Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $269.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.81.
Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 46.34%.
Insider Transactions at Parke Bancorp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.
Parke Bancorp Company Profile
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parke Bancorp (PKBK)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.