Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PKBK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.62. 23,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,461. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. Parke Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $269.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 46.34%.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 3,239 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $81,752.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $81,752.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $243,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

