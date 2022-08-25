Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Trading Down 0.1%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

