Patrick L. Alexander Sells 1,382 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503. The stock has a market cap of $131.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.37. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 25.01%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.