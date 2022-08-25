Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Trading Down 2.3%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 54,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 128,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Patriot One Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multi-sensor threat detection technologies.

Further Reading

