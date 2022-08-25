Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Lifted by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 2.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.
In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
