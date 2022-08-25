Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Lifted by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 2.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Paychex Trading Down 0.6 %

Paychex stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,177. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.