Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Paycom Software by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.53.

NYSE PAYC traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $370.38. 3,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.62 and a 200 day moving average of $317.92. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

