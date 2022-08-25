PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Hits Market Cap of $16.02 Million

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $16.02 million and approximately $75,559.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,611.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003769 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00077300 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

