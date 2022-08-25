Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down to $13.48

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $12.85. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 799,454 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 19.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 515,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 224,222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,493,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

