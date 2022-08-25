Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 444 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.74.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,178. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $192.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.