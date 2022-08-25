Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 360 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Cintas by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45,526 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,942,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cintas by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.89.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $429.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.74. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

