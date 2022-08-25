Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 893.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.29. 1,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,305. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day moving average is $174.76.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.