Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 83 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.4% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

QQQ stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.29. 1,206,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,864,980. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.62.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

