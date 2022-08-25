Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 1,284 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.2% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 341,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,904,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of NIKE by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 61,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,354,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.35. The stock had a trading volume of 74,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,267. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.60.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

