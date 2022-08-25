Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 53,388 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,388 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

AGG traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 66,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,462. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

