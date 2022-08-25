Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 806 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,991 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 189,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,366 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 102,890 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 516,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,301,000 after acquiring an additional 284,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.17. 142,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,122. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

