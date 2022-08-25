Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.30 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.44. 18,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,124. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after buying an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after buying an additional 283,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 84,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

See Also

