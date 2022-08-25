Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $186.71

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €186.71 ($190.52) and traded as high as €195.20 ($199.18). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €194.25 ($198.21), with a volume of 284,384 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RI shares. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($200.00) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €242.00 ($246.94) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €256.00 ($261.22) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €183.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €186.73.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

