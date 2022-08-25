Perpetual Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $70.14 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $70.14 million and $9.74 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00003597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00129452 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032759 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078358 BTC.
About Perpetual Protocol
PERP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,775,000 coins. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.
