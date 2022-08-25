Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.83

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.83 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 38276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,802.00.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

Persimmon Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $2.7061 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.