Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.83

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.83 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 38276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,802.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01.
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
