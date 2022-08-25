Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY23 guidance to $0.77 and $0.81 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

