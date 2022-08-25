PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Stock Price Up 0.4%

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 68,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 674% from the average daily volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile



PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

See Also

