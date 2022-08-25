Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $703.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $26.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAHC shares. TheStreet raised Phibro Animal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
