Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $703.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAHC shares. TheStreet raised Phibro Animal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

