Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Trading Down 4.5% After Earnings Miss

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 99,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.
The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.
Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.
Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 776,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 183.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.
Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $672.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.51.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
