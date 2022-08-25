Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.04. 14,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,588. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $151.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

