Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lessened by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 253,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,405 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 41,935 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

