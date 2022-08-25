Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.29.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $92.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.17. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,843,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,135,000 after acquiring an additional 413,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

